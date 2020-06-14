Defiance Elks Lodge 147 hosted its annual Flag Day ceremony on Sunday as a drive-thru ceremony, with 39 flags currently on display to honor active service members and veterans through July 4. Trustees and officers of Elks Lodge 147 were in attendance Sunday to greet those who drove through. On the Elks Lodge 147 Facebook page, there is a video of this year’s guest speaker, Garry Rodenberger of Defiance. Rodenberger is a United States Marine veteran who served as an electronic warfare/signals intelligence operator from 1980-83 while stationed in Hawaii, Japan and South Korea. The video also includes this year’s Americanism Essay Contest winners, Elizabeth Theobold, an eighth-grader at Archbold Middle School, and Matthew Walter, a sixth-grader at Defiance Middle School, reading their winning entries.
Flag Day celebration
Jenny Derringer
