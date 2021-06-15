Elks Lodge members and guests alike assembled for the annual Flag Day celebration Monday afternoon.
At the celebration, beginning 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening, the VFW Post 3360 posted the colors as Kirsten Coffman led the crowd in the national anthem.
Boy Scouts from Troop 76, that meets at St. Mary’s Church in Defiance, processed the evolution of the American flag through the ages as Jim Tingle read a history of the progression.
