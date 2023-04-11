FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, takes off on its first flight of the 2023 flight season on April 18, bringing approximately 85 Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.
It is the first of four flights in 2023, the first time Flag City Honor Flight has offered four in a single season.
The veterans making the trip on April 18 served across several decades. They include 10 Korean War-era veterans, and the rest are from the Vietnam era. They will each have a guardian accompanying them, a chaperone for the entire day’s activities.
It will be the first flight for new Flag City Honor Flight President Steve Schult in his new leadership role. Schult succeeded former president Bob Weinberg who retired this year from the position after a decade.
Veterans and guardians depart for Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport from various locations on flight day, with some veterans and guardians receiving an escort from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Legion Riders. Following breakfast at the Grand Aire hangar, the group departs via charter jet at 8 a.m., arriving at 9:30 a.m. in our nation’s capital.
Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., the veterans and guardians travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Marine Memorial and the Military Women’s Memorial. They also have an opportunity to observe the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The flight returns to Toledo at the Grand Aire hangar at approximately 9:30 p.m., where there is a welcome home ceremony with family members, friends and members of the community, followed by “Mail Call.”
“One of our goals this year is to try to spread the word that this isn’t a homecoming celebration for just family and friends of the Veterans, but rather, a community celebration for everyone to show gratitude for the sacrifices our Veterans have made, thank them for their service to our country, and welcome them home,” stated Schult.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.