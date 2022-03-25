Defiance's street resurfacing project this year might seem modest in that only several streets are targeted, but the cost is still more than half a million dollars.
City council approved a contract Tuesday with Ward Construction, Leipsic, totaling $520,977, to pave five streets — Maywinn Road, Johnson Circle, Kettenring Drive, Prospect Street and Seneca Street.
Two of these (Maywinn and Johnson) will be paved entirely while approximately the southern half of Kettenring will be resurfaced. They also have some sub base issues that will need to be repaired before they are repaved, according to Dave Pracht of the city's engineering department, thus adding to the contract's expense.
Seneca Street's resurfacing will go from Hopkins to Second streets while Prospect's improvement will be undertaken between Second and Front streets.
Included in the work will be the installation of ADA handicap access upgrades as well "minor" curb and catch basin work, according to Pracht.
The amount the city is spending this year on resurfacing alone is less than in 2021 — about $700,000-$800,000, according to Pracht — it is more than had been occurring in years prior. In fact, in 2020, amidst the expected impact of COVID-19, the city did not have a resurfacing program that year.
Not part of the city's regular street resurfacing program is the planned repair/repaving of West High Street.
The city attempted to open bids on that project last week, but none were received. Therefore, the city raised the estimate to $1.3 million and will rebid the work.
Two larger projects involving the city are planned in 2023.
One is for the repair/resurfacing of Ginter Road, between Jefferson Avenue and Carter Road. This project will be undertaken jointly between the city and Defiance Township.
The other is for the repair/resurfacing of Darbyshire Drive and other streets in that neighborhood.
