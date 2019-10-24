HOLGATE — Three current members of the Holgate Local Board of Education are seeking re-election next month, and two additional candidates have filed to challenge them.
Seeking re-election are Gregory Thomas, board president; and board members Steven Thomas and Thomas Kelly. The three currently sit on the school board alongside Darlene Hoffman, board vice president; and Liza Gerken-Schuller.
The seats held by Hoffman and Schuller will be on the ballot in 2021.
Also filing for a seat on the board were Adam Eis, the self-employed owner of trucking company Eis Family Transport LLC; and Bryan Post, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments.
Profiles of the candidates for the Holgate Local Board of Education follow:
Name: Gregory Thomas
Age: 59
Address: 14729 County Road C2, New Bavaria
Education: 1982 graduate, Tri-State University, Angola, Ind., bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering
Family: wife, Julie; daughters, Sarah and Leah
Occupation: retired after 35 years at General Motors (Defiance plant, maintenance general supervisor)
Previous political office: 20 years on the Holgate school board
Reason for seeking office: ”I am seeking re-election to the Holgate Local School Board to continue giving back to the community I grew up in. My philosophy has been to ask myself two questions, 1. Is it good for the students? and 2. Can we afford it? I believe that the experiences I have gained as a board member, as well as my managerial experience and project management at GM, will benefit the students, staff and the community.”
Top goals: ”1. To continue to work with the administration on improving our state report card, as well as the Holgate school’s report card. 2. Continue to maintain fiscal responsibility for our community. 3. Continue to improve curriculum for all of our students. This includes not only college prep, but in light of the ever-changing job market, skilled trade and education as well.”
Name: Steven Thomas
Age: 57
Address: G-542 County Road 10A, Holgate
Education: 1980 graduate, Arlington High School in Arlington, Ohio
Family: son, Benjamin; daughter, Rachel
Occupation: truck driver for Sonnenberg Trucking, Liberty Center
Previous political office: Holgate Local Board of Education
Reason for seeking office: ”To keep fighting for the small schools where Columbus does not put much effort toward them. Make sure we are offering everything we can to our students and staff with the tools they need. (I) want to be a part of keeping Holgate campus going in the right direction.”
Top goals: ”1. No new levies. Watch our spending and live within our means. 2. Updating and improvements to our already beautiful campus. (I’d) like to see connecting of the two parking lots, improvement to our athletic complex with more storage. 3. I’d like to see a general living class, a class that teaches simple, everyday living such as maintaining your vehicles, simple fixes around the home, budgeting your finances, getting and keeping a job. Kids need to be prepared for everyday life. 4. Safety for our students and staff. Make sure we are using everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Name: Thomas Kelly (Tom)
Age: 58
Address: E203 County Road 16C, Holgate
Education: 1979 graduate, Holgate High School; 1984 graduate, Bowling Green State University
Family: wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Toni, Allie and Abbie; sons, AJ and Abe; five grandchildren
Occupation: manager of parking and shuttle services at Bowling Green State University (2018-present)
Previous political office: Holgate school board member (2008-present)
Reason for seeking office: ”As a lifelong resident of the Holgate community, I have had the honor and privilege of serving Holgate Local Schools on the board of education for what will soon be the past 12 years. I look forward to continuing to represent our community and school district with the best interest of our children as the primary focus.
“I have a vested interest in Holgate Local Schools, not only as a resident and alumni myself, but as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate of thousands of past, present and future Tigers.”
Top goals: ”Continue to focus on the vision and goals of the Holgate Local school district to strive toward continuous improvement for our students at all levels by adopting policies that give leadership and staff direction to achieve that improvement.
“Continue to work as a team and be respectful of fellow board members and our superintendent. Allow leadership to perform their jobs while ensuring accountability through communication and evaluation.
“Continue to be the eyes and ears of the district by listening to our public residents. It is important to be good stewards of the district finances and monitor the fiscal health of the district. Keep open communication with the district leadership and share both concerns and success stories.”
Name: Adam Eis
Age: 39
Address: G865 County Road 17, Holgate
Education: 1998 graduate, Holgate High School
Family: wife, Stefanie (19 years); daughters, Justine, Jolynn and Jillian
Occupation: self-employed owner/operator of Eis Family Transport LLC
Reason for seeking office: ”It has been several years since the voters of our district have had to make a decision on the ballot for school board. I wanted to give our community another reason to go to the polls, besides exercising their rights to vote, and have a chance to make some changes if they desire.
“I would like to see our district in the spotlight for all of the positive and great things that are happening in our schools. I want to make sure Holgate Local Schools keeps its good name and reputation for expecting great things from our staff and students.”
Top goals: ”Restore respect and open lines of communication between the school board and the school employees. I will achieve this by communicating with the teachers, community members and other school staff to gain insight and opinions of many different people associated with our school system. I will then work with the members of the school board to work towards solutions in areas of concern. I will do all of that, while also keeping the best interests of our student body in mind.
“I want to ensure that we continue to hold our students to a high level of success, which we have seen through our recent test scores and accomplishments of our students. I will achieve this goal by trusting our teaching staff that we have to make the best decisions they can for our students while still encouraging and pushing them to strive for their best. I want to make healthy decisions for our district rather than micromanage situations, as I believe we have one of the best school districts in Ohio.
“I want to make sure we are making decisions and policies without allowing personal conflicts or influences to affect said decisions. I will carefully weigh both sides of any decision before coming to a conclusion. I will also do my best to predict possible outcomes for both sides of a conflict before making final decisions on policies.”
Name: Bryan Post
Age: 33
Address: 727 Chicago Ave., Holgate
Education: 2004 graduate, St. Henry High School; 2008 graduate, Defiance College; 2010 graduate, Bowling Green State University
Family: wife, Karli; children, Londyn, Havyn and Damon
Occupation: financial advisor, Edward Jones Investments
Reason for seeking office: ”I have always had a passion for education and a vested interest in the success of the young people in our community. With that, I feel the best way to make an impact is to serve on school board. Holgate School is a vital part of the Holgate community and I want to be able to ensure our school district has the best resources and support for our administration, staff and students to succeed.
“I feel if I have a seat on the school board I will have the opportunity to make a difference and provide a fresh set of ideas and actions.”
Top goals: ”I want to be able to ensure there are open lines of communication with the board, administration, staff and students. It is most important that we are fiscally responsible all while giving the best and most abundant resources we can to ensure our administration, staff and students are in a position to succeed. I want to be able to bring excitement to the district every day and involve the community to provide opportunities for our students to develop into our future leaders.”
