A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in Paulding County Sunday afternoon injured five persons, with one victim transported to a Fort Wayne medical facility.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. at U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 232, just west of the Defiance County-Paulding County line.
According to a trooper of the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, which handled the crash investigation, one vehicle pulled into the path of another at the intersection, causing a collision.
A car involved in the crash came to rest just south of the intersection while an SUV continued into a grassy area and came to rest against a fence running alongside an embankment for a railroad tracks. One of the vehicles appeared to have taken out a road sign.
One person was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, according to the trooper at the scene, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
Two persons also were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while two others were transported to Paulding County Hospital, all with non life-threatening injuries, the trooper indicated.
The crash briefly closed U.S. 24's eastbound lanes at County Road 232, backing up traffic from there to the west for some distance before the road was reopened around 2 p.m. Sunday. The closure allowed an air ambulance to land on U.S. 24 and take away one injured person.
Delaware Township EMS assisted with transporting the other injured persons. Other units may have been involved as well.
Further details about the crash were unavailable Sunday afternoon.
