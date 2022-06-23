BELMORE — Two persons were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near here in northeast Putnam County Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 5:11 p.m. at Putnam County Road 2 and Van Buren Township Road D (about two miles southeast of Belmore), according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lima post.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Maurice Schroeder, 72, Leipsic, was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with “potential life-threatening injuries, a Patrol news release noted, while a passenger in the second vehicle, Storm Roberts, 30, Deshler was taken by air ambulance to St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, with “serious, but non life-threatening injuries.”
According to the Patrol, a 2008 Mazda 3 driven by Schroeder was westbound on Road D when he failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling south on Road 2 operated by Tahlor Kreinbrink, 25, Deshler. Roberts was a passenger in the latter vehicle while Kreinbrink and two juvenile passengers were taken to St. Rita’s with “non life-threatening injuries.”
Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Henry County EMS, McComb EMS and Ottawa Fire Department.
The Patrol noted that Schroeder was reportedly not wearing a safety belt while all occupants in Kreinbrink’s vehicle were and both juvenile children were secured in a child safety seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.