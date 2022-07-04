FARMER — Five persons were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. Sunday on Ridenour Road, about two miles northwest of here.
Two juveniles, whose names or ages were not released by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with serious injuries, according to a news release issued by the Patrol.
The release noted that the two were passengers in a vehicle driven by a juvenile whose name also was not released.
The driver was operating a 2018 Ford Fusion southbound on Ridenour Road, allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign at Scott Road, causing a collision with an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup driven by Adam Goebel, 33, Montpelier.
The driver of the Ford was taken to Hicksville's Community Memorial Hospital while Goebel and his juvenile passenger were taken by Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with non life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the Patrol. Safety belts were in use by all occupants involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer Township Fire Department, Defiance County EMS, Williams County EMS and Samaritan.
