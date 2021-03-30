RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Separate crashes near here during the past few days, including one involving an Archbold school bus, injured five persons, one seriously.
The first crash occurred at 6:46 a.m. Friday at Ohio 66 and Henry County Road V, about four miles northwest of Ridgeville, according to the Henry County County Sheriff’s Office, which handled both crashes.
A crash report noted that a southbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gage Bergeon, 22, 27890 Watson Road, struck the rear of an Archbold Area Schools bus driven by Linda Schmidt, 55, Archbold, which was stopped to turn left.
Bergeon was taken by air ambulance with “suspected serious injury” to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
Schmidt and a passenger in the bus, Jackie Balmer, 56, Fayette, were taken by Archbold Rescue to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with “possible” injuries, according to the crash report.
Damage was heavy to Bergeon’s vehicle and moderate to the bus.
A second crash near Ridgeville occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Henry County Road R, between roads 18 and 19.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicles — one a Jeep model, the other an SUV — collided head-on. The SUV came to rest in a deep ditch on the north side of the road while the other vehicle remained on the road.
An air ambulance initially had been summoned to stand-by due to the nature of the crash, but this was quickly called off. However, both drivers were transported to a hospital by EMS units provided by Napoleon and Ridgeville Township.
Further details were unavailable Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.