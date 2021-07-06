Three separate crashes near Defiance Monday afternoon injured five persons, one seriously.
The third crash — involving a motorcycle — may have been the most serious and occurred round 4:45 p.m. on Switzer Road, just west of Haller Street and south of Brunersburg.
According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Fernando Chavez, a motorcycle ridden by Jess Welch, 55, Huntington, Ind., was westbound on Switzer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a ditch. He was ejected from the bike, and sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Chavez indicated.
Welch was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being transferred to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
The first crash Monday occurred around 12:25 p.m. at Adams Ridge and Banner School roads in Defiance County’s Adams Township where a Ford Fusion driven by Devan Rue, 20, 25571 Bowman Road, pulled into the path a Ford Expedition SUV driven by Kyle Vondeylen, 41, Napoleon.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection with the SUV striking the car on the back right side. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Rue and his passenger, Kaleb Dotson, 17, 25119 Mekus Road, sustained minor injuries and were taken by Jewell EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional and Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital, respectively.
Vondeylen sustained minor injury and was treated at the scene, according to Chavez.
Defiance, Jewell and South Richland fire and EMS units were dispatched to the scene along with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office while the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled the crash investigation and report.
The crash temporarily closed the intersection while first responders processed the scene.
The second crash occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24, just east of the Domersville Road exit ramp in Richland Township, and involved three vehicles.
According to the Patrol, a merging semi slowed near the exit on U.S. 24 — where traffic has been reduced in recent weeks to one lane for resurfacing — when two SUVs subsequently collided. However, Chavez said troopers are still trying to sort out what happened as reports have conflicted.
The driver of a GMC Terrain SUV — Rachel Greer, 33, Defiance — was injured and taken by Jewell EMS to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital.
The Patrol indicated that Greer struck the rear of a Ford Escape SUV driven by Katlyn Allen, 23, Pettisville, which also struck the trailer of the semi. But troopers were unsure Monday evening if Greer struck Allen’s SUV first and forced it into the trailer, or if Allen struck the semi trailer first and caused a chain reaction.
Chavez said the semi driver may not have known a crash had occurred and continued on.
Both SUVs were heavily damaged.
South Richland and Jewell fire departments responded to that scene as did the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. The Highway Patrol handled the crash investigation and report.
The crash closed U.S. 24 eastbound lanes for some time Monday afternoon between the Domersville Road exit and Jewell Road, backing up traffic along the route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.