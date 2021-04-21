The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that five inches of snow fell in Defiance County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Steinwedel of the NWS' North Webster, Ind. office told The Crescent-News Wednesday morning that a weather reporter two miles southwest of Defiance said five inches fell there. That was among the higher reports in northwest Ohio, but claims of 4-5 inches were widespread, according to Steinwedel.
"Somewhere in the four-to five-inch range was widespread," he said.
Two areas in Fulton County — one near Zone, the other in the eastern part of the county — received 5.5 inches, he noted, while 4.3 was reported in Paulding, four in Napoleon and 3.5 just north of Ottawa in Putnam County.
Just outside the area — in Toledo — reports of 5.5 inches to six inches were reported, according to Steinwedel. This represented the highest amount from the system that came through, he indicated.
The highest recorded snowfall at Fort Wayne this late into the year (4.9 inches) occurred on April 16-17, 1961. That record stayed intact for Fort Wayne, however, as 4.2 inches were reported, Steinwedel indicated.
At the NWS' North Webster, Ind; office, some two inches of snow fell, he noted.
Steinwedel said a significant snowfall this late in the year is "very rare."
In fact, a large snowfall was predicted by the NWS about this time last year for northwest Ohio as well. However, that system brought only about 2-3 inches.
"This year our forecast panned out pretty well," he said of NWS predictions in the five-inch range.
Steinwedel said the system that brought all the snow Tuesday and Wednesday morning went all the way back into Missouri and Kansas. But he figures Ohio saw more snow because of when the snow fell.
Although Wednesday remained cold, the snow won't last long and much warmer weather is on the way. High temperatures in the 70s are forecast for Monday and into the 80s on Tuesday.
