FAYETTE — Personnel from five fire departments were called to the scene of a possible barn fire Monday morning near here.
At 7:44 a.m., Gorham-Fayette Fire Department was called to 23570 County Road N. On arrival, smoke was seen coming from the rear of the barn. According to Fire Chief Anthony Bernal, firefighters reportedly found flames coming from the hay that was stored in the barn.
The fire was extinguished and the hay was removed from the barn. No structural damage was reported to the building, though the hay was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to the Fulton County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Gregory and Susan Armstrong.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Archbold, Alvordton, Lyons-Royalton and Morenci, Mich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.