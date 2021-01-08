PIONEER — Crews from five area fire departments were called to a house fire west of Lake Seneca Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Northwest Township Fire Department was called to 06888 Williams County Road P.50 for a report of a house fire, according to Williams County 911 Communications.
Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Pioneer, Montpelier, Florence Township and Fremont, Ind.
At 5 p.m., fire personnel were still on the scene of the blaze. Additional information was unavailable.
