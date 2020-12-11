Carousel - coronavirus

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has announced an additional five deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of 1 p.m. Thursday. This takes the total to 53 deaths in the county related to the coronavirus.

DCGHD reported that the individuals were a male in his 80s, a female in her 100s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, noted Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 38 lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases, two cases hospitalized, three cases previously reported are now hospitalized, and 21 cases recovered from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 1 p.m.

There are 731 active cases throughout the county.

