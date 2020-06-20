Fishing derby
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

Independence Dam State Park was the site of a morning fishing derby on Saturday, sponsored by Meijer and Paul’s Supply. The second annual event was organized by the Friends of Independence Dam State Park. The age categories were 10 and younger, 11-16, 17-64, and 65 and older. Proceeds benefited the Friends of Independence Dam State Park. Prizes were awarded for the largest number of fish caught, heaviest fish and longest fish in each age category. Shown are the winners.

