Independence Dam State Park will be the site Saturday morning for another annual fishing derby on the banks of the Maumee River.

The event, which will coincide with free fishing days in Ohio this weekend, is scheduled from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday within the park. Registration will be at the state park’s first shelterhouse from 7-9 a.m.

Event sponsors are Meijer and Friends of Independence Dam State Park, a nonprofit group which works to improve park amenities, through fundraisers or donations. For example, the group installed four porch swings along the Maumee’s north bank this year with funds donated by the Defiance Moose Lodge.

The derby — featured for the third straight year — is free for kids 10 years old and younger, and those over the age of 66.

The entry fee for persons 11-16 years old is $5 while the cost to enter for those 17-64 years old is $10.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including most fish caught, heaviest fish and smallest fish.

Money earned from the event will be used by the Friends of Independence Dam State Park to make additional improvements in the park.

No boats, canoes or kayaks will be permitted for those participating, although wading is allowed. Participants can fish anywhere in the park, which runs for three miles along the north bank of the Maumee River.

On Saturday and Sunday, Ohio residents can fish public waters without an Ohio Department of Natural Resources fishing license.

