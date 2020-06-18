Independence Dam State Park will be the host of a fishing derby Saturday morning for a second straight year.
Sponsored by Meijer and Paul's Supply, a bait and tackle store in Defiance, the event will take place from 7:30 a.m.-noon with registration at the state park's first shelterhouse.
Prizes provided by the sponsors will be available to the winners in several categories based on participants' age, according to Karen Beckman, Independence Dam State Park manager. The prizes will range from tackle boxes to fishing poles and hats, she indicated.
The age categories are 10 and younger, 11-16, 17-64, and 65 and older. The entry fee is $5 for the 11-16 group and $10 for the 17-64 group, while the first and fourth categories have no entry fee.
Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Independence Dam State Park, which is the event organizer.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest number of fish caught, heaviest fish and longest fish.
No boats, canoes or kayaks will be permitted for those participating, although wading is allowed, according to Beckman. Participants can fish anywhere in the park, which runs for three miles along the north bank of the Maumee River.
The event coincides with Ohio's free fishing weekend, in which those fishing the state's public waters do not need to acquire a fishing license.
Last year, about 18 people participated in the derby, which had the same two sponsors, Beckman noted.
"The river was really high then and we didn't do it on the free fishing weekend," she explained.
With the river lower this year and people being limited in their activities due to the coronavirus situation, Beckman said, "I think there will be a lot more participants, and word is getting around. There's been more people at the park than I've seen in the last four years."
A food truck is expected to be available at noon at the park, according to Beckman, while coffee and donuts will be offered earlier in the day.
