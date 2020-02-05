• Henry County

Fish Fry:

The Ridgeville Corners American Legion Post will have a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $9 for those age 13 and older or $4.50 for kids. Separate donations will be taken for the dessert table. Donations help local organizations and veterans. The legion is located on County Road 19 in Ridgeville Corners.

