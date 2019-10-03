HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s downtown business district is getting some new faces this month... faces most people would normally see in gardens or cornfields.
Oct. 1 has kicked off the town’s first Scarecrow Fest, in which all downtown business owners are encouraged to place their own custom-dressed scarecrows in front of their buildings.
Scarecrow Fest, which runs through Oct. 31, is a project of the Hicksville Beautification Committee (HBC). It is being headed by relative HBC newcomer Kelsey Klepper.
“I’ve been involved (with HBC) for about a year now,” she said. “I just wanted to be more involved in the community. I’m also in charge of the (local) farmers’ market; I took that on this year too.”
While Klepper agreed to take the project on, she is not involved with its origin in any way. “I think (HBC) had tossed the idea around for a couple of years, and now they’re doing it this year,” she noted.
Local businesses are being encouraged to participate, but the HBC is not being strict about how their scarecrows are depicted. “It doesn’t have to be business-related,” Klepper said. “It can be, but it doesn’t have to be.”
Other businesses have been invited to join the fun as well. “If (the businesses are) not (located) in town on the main strip, we’ll find a place for them,” she said.
To that end, Klepper herself is constructing a scarecrow for one such business away from the center of town, while Troyer Farms on Ohio 2 is apparently involved with a larger display in conjunction with Scarecrow Fest.
Klepper said the HBC is looking for as many participants as possible, but the downtown area may have started rising to the occasion already, as a number of scarecrows were even erected before the official start date.
While Klepper hopes that 2019 will kick off an annual tradition, she emphasizes that there is one thing Scarecrow Fest is not — specifically, it is not a contest. There is no competition or prize giveaway... at least, not yet.
“No prize winner this year,” she said. “We just wanted to see how many would participate. Maybe next year we’ll do a competition.”
For now, the main goal for Scarecrow Fest is to attract the curious, both from in and out of Hicksville. “We’re hoping curious people will stop (and) maybe walk through town,” she said.
On the cover:
At top left, the pumpkin-headed scarecrow and his straw horse, located in front of the Hicksville Style Shop, seem to embody the Halloween spirit common for October.
At top right, the Minions of “Despicable Me” fame are not going bananas about the IRS. These mini-scarecrows are Alliance Tax Services’ contribution to Scarecrow Fest.
At bottom right, King-Kreg Insurance’s “ScareFlo” is one of many unique scarecrows downtown. Scarecrow Fest will run through the end of the month.
At bottom left, Sam Switzer Realtors offer a different take on the word “scarecrow.” This scary crow is part of a Halloween-themed display.
