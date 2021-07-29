appreciation meal
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The congregation of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, hosted a free appreciation meal for all Defiance County first responders Wednesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Shown serving up a plate of food for Defiance Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez are church members Joyce Knoll (left) and Marlene Cripe.

