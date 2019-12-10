On Saturday, area law enforcement agencies, fire departments and EMS units met in downtown Defiance for the annual First Responders Parade to participate in the 25th annual Christmas for Kids campaign. The parade was sponsored by Werlor Waste Control. Here, Santa walks across Clinton Street to his house while local first responders drive in the parade.
