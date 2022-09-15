ARCHBOLD — Local authorities held a drill here Wednesday morning simulating a railroad tanker spill.
Fulton County’s 911 dispatch center began handling a period of heavy emergency traffic around 9 a.m. as the drill got underway. It simulated a train derailment along the Norfolk and Southern railroad near Fulton County Road 24 on Archbold’s west environs.
According to radio scanner traffic, the exercise called for a simulated stoppage of all railroad traffic while a number of local first responders were deployed to the scene.
Flames were reported coming from a derailed tanker that was on fire. The traffic noted that crews were awaiting the arrival of a hazardous materials team from Williams County to deal with the simulated situation.
The tanker’s placard read “1987,” according to radio traffic. A Google search indicated that the material under that designation is denaturated alcohol.
First responders were told that a “plume” of smoke — caused by the tanker fire — was heading southeast, with various populated places in its path. The drill, therefore, called for the evacuation of these areas, including Archbold High School.
Archbold-German Township Fire Chef Dave Davis said the school evacuation couldn’t be held as planned because school was canceled due to fog. Wauseon firefighters staged at the school for what was a simulated evacuation, radio traffic indicated.
Although other agencies were involved in the drill, only Archbold and Wauseon fire and EMS units were on the scene, according to Davis, who said the drill received favorable marks.
“The state was very impressed,” he said, adding that “controllers and evaluators” felt that the exercise went “very well.”
A simulated train derailment exercise was no accident, as the Norfolk Southern Railroad runs a brisk service through Archbold.
“A representative from Norfolk and Southern that was on the site,” explained Davis, said the railroad tracks through Archbold is “one of the busiest ones in the country.”
