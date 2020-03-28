Although the government response to the coronavirus situation has restricted contacts among people, things must go on for first responders.
But most are undertaking caution from the moment they receive a call through their communications dispatch centers.
Defiance County’s approach serves as an example of how first responders are handling complaints and service calls during the ongoing emergency.
When a call for service arrives at the county’s E-911 center in Defiance, communications officers screen callers to determine whether they have a fever or flu-like symptoms.
“The problem with this COVID is you don’t really see the effects of it until the ninth or 10th day” explained Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, whose office is in charge of the 911 center.
Therefore, he said authorities are using the same cautious approach they would when making a traffic stop, thus preparing themselves for a worse-case scenario, such as an armed suspect.
“We have the approach like we do on every traffic stop — everybody is infecting you,” said Engel. “That’s how you have to react to it.”
Firefighters, rescue personnel and law enforcement officers throughout Defiance County have been supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks — which provide a little more protection than ordinary masks — and rubber gloves. These are used by law enforcement officers when the screening process warrants.
“As far as precautions, we’ve been issued masks ... and if we need to be in contact we may be wearing them,” explained Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer. “They’re going to be wearing gloves and trying to limit that contact ... . The biggest thing we’re trying to do is keep our social distancing and asking people to be very cognizant of their health conditions as well.”
He said Thursday that “unlike other departments,” the police department is maintaining its level of service in responding to all complaints such as those involving vehicle unlocks. But there is an effort to handle some non-emergency complaints over the phone, rather than in person at the police department.
While communications officers are screening calls, authorities indicated that in cases of an emergency — such as a domestic violence call, for example — the screening process would wait until after officers are dispatched. Communications officers could then impart any health information to responding officers as it becomes available.
City EMS personnel, which deal with a variety of health-related calls, have always taken precautions such as gloves and masks, according to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, but they are now using more effective masks.
“Rubber gloves is normal procedure,” he said. “Two months ago we would have worn face protection.”
And emergency medical personnel would have put surgical masks on patients during flu season, according to Wilkins.
“COVID 19 changes things a little,” he said. “We’ve upgraded the level of protection to N95 masks to protect the staff.”
Wilkins explained that first-responder guidelines follow a countywide protocol. And these are based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and the Ohio Division of EMS.
”We’re trying to all be on the same page in how we handle incidents,” said Wilkins.
The health consciousness works both ways.
First responders who have been sick or displaying flu-like symptoms must stay home. And those who are at risk, due to age or a compromised immune system, perhaps, can take time off.
The Defiance Police Department had no officers off for these reasons, according to Shafer, nor did the Defiance Fire Department.
However, five sheriff’s office employees were off work Thursday due to their potential vulnerability to coronavirus. Four of these are on the county courthouse security staff and another is a communications officer.
