Mary Zebolsky never thought she would be fighting for her life after three years of raising bees in her own backyard, but on May 22 of this year, that’s exactly where she found herself.
As she lay on the ground swarmed in bees waiting for first responders to arrive following a 911 call from her neighbor, Bill Shook, her other neighbor, off-duty Defiance County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Stan Hartzell, and Shook ran into Zebolsky’s garage. Hartzell was putting on another of Zebolsky’s beekeeper suits, while Shook was firing up Zebolsky’s smoker, which is used to repel bees.
“I was laying there, the bees were still stinging me and then I heard the sirens, more sirens and more sirens,” said Zebolsky. “Then I heard a familiar voice, I heard ‘Bubba’ (Brent) Davis (chief of the Highland Township Fire Department) who said, ‘Mary, it’s me, Bubba. You know me, it’s Bubba.’
“I said, ‘I know you, Bubba,’ and I knew then I was going to be okay,” continued Zebolsky through tears. “I knew that he was going to help me.”
The events leading up to Shook’s 911 call and Hartzell coming to help are what Zebolsky called “a miracle.”
“I came home from work a little early that day, and I noticed Mary out there with the bees, which is something I always took notice of when they were out,” said Shook. “I heard her screaming ‘bee stings, bee stings,’ so I yelled back to her that I was going to call 911. I called 911, and in the meantime Stan came out of his house running toward her, so I yelled at him to let him know it was the bees. Then I called Fred (her fiance) to let him know what was going on.
“Fred told me to fire up the smoker, and then Stan was putting on another of the suits,” continued Shook. “Pretty soon we heard the sirens.”
Said Hartzell: “Generally my windows aren’t open, but that day we had them open, and I heard what I thought was a little boy screaming for help. I went outside and saw Mary face down in the grass, so I ran up and I started getting pelted by the bees, although I didn’t get stung. I saw Bill, and we ran back to her garage, where I knew there was an extra bee suit. So I put that on while Bill got the smoker going, and then I ran out there with the smoker to Mary.
“That’s when the fire department and sheriff office started showing up,” added Hartzell.
Responding from the Highland Township Fire Department were Davis, Matt Hanenkrath, Donovan Zeigler and Sterling Limbacher. Meanwhile, Josh Hanenkrath and Kyle Potts from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
Responding to someone covered in bees is something Davis admitted he had never responded to in his 21 years on the job.
“My heart rate was up when I saw her, I can tell you that,” said Davis, who was stung several times. “My tone with her was controlled, but in my mind I was thinking, ‘What the hell are we going to do with this?’ Nowhere in any fire or EMS books that I read did it say what to do in that situation. It says what to do if you’re stung by ‘a’ bee, not 300-500. The amount of bees we saw on her, I honestly don’t know how she survived.”
After assessing the situation, the first responders made a decision to spray the bees with a fire extinguisher to stop them from stinging her. Davis remembers Deputy Hanenkrath handing him an extinguisher, before telling Zebolsky to close her eyes and mouth, and to hold her breath.
“That’s when I doused her the first time with the fire extinguisher, which dispersed most of the bees,” said Davis. “I handed it (the extinguisher) back to Deputy Hanenkrath and we immediately began to cut off her bee suit. Once we got the suit opened up, we dragged her about 30 feet away from the rest of the bees, we hit her again (with the extinguisher), before dragging her another 70 feet or so out of harm’s way.”
Deputy Hanenkrath wasn’t far away from Zebolsky’s home when the call for help was received.
“I was at Blanchard and Harris roads, so I was pretty close, and when I arrived I saw Brent Davis heading back there, and I saw Stan in a beekeeper suit,” said Hanenkrath, who along with Potts, had multiple bee stings. “My first thought was, ‘Oh no, what do we do?’ This is not something you deal with every day. I knew that if I got stung I would swell up, but after seeing what was going on, I thought we were going to grab her and get her to her pond.
“There were so, so many bees, that poor lady,” continued Hanenkrath. “I don’t remember who said to grab the fire extinguisher, but when Kyle arrived he grabbed it out of my car, gave it me, I popped the pin, and Brent started spraying Mary and ourselves, it was everywhere. Once it hit them (the bees), it killed them, and the ones who were coming kind of retreated. So at that point, we dragged her away from the rest of the bees.”
Although the first responders had stopped the bees from stinging Zebolsky, the fight to make sure she survived didn’t end there.
“I can only imagine what I looked like laying there with probably at least 1,000 bees swarming over me,” said Zebolsky, who was taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital, where nearly 200 stingers were removed from her face and neck before the staff working on her stopped counting.
Zebolsky, who had gone into shock, was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo where the fight to save her life continued.
