It wasn't a big winter storm, nor was it a significant amount of snowfall, but Tuesday's wintry weather was intense for awhile and contributed to a number of traffic crashes.
Police radio scanner traffic was busy Tuesday afternoon after the heavy, wet snow began falling in area counties. Numerous crashes were reported with vehicles striking objects or ditches, for example, with a few requiring EMS responses.
By the time the brief snow event was over late afternoon Tuesday, an inch or more had fallen in some area locations, piling up quickly on road surfaces, trees and vehicle windows.
Snow in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio ranged from 1-4 inches, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) North Webster, Ind. office, which issues forecasts for area counties.
While an inch or so appeared to have fallen in Defiance, an area north of Wauseon (Oakshade) in Fulton County reported 2.5 inches, noted NWS meteorologist Megan Dodson Tuesday evening. The highest amount in northeast Indiana was 3.9 inches in the Angola area, she said.
The snowfall was the first of any real consequence during the 2020-21 winter season. Taking a look at reports so far this year from Paulding, for example, Dodson said found that only a trace had fallen there in late October.
"This is like the first actual snowfall," she said.
No large snow event is on the horizon, according to NWS short-term forecasts, with day-time high temperatures forecast around 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday. A slight chance of snow is possible Saturday night, according to NWS' Defiance forecast issued Tuesday.
The snowfall was enough to send out street and highway crews. Defiance crews salted streets Tuesday, according to the city's assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk, but he noted early Tuesday evening that road temperatures were melting the snow already.
This was the first time city crews were engaged this winter season in snow and ice removal.
"Usually we get some before Christmas," Zeedyk said. "It's kind of odd."
