”We feel the perfect love of God when we’re here, and we love sharing it with the members of the church here.” – Pepe Calan Ramos.
That message is the exact same message members of a mission trip from First Presbyterian Church in Defiance shared the first time they connected with the father of Ramos, Pastor Fausto Calan Ordonez of Ticul, Mexico, nearly 25 years ago. Since that time, several return trips have been made by a total of 82 members from First Presbyterian to Mexico.
After forging that relationship with Ordonez, his family and church, members of First Presbyterian have welcomed Ordonez and members of his family for a trip to Defiance for a 10-day visit that started July 20. For family members Pamela Noah Calan and Lisseth Calan Ruiz, their adventure began two weeks ago when they arrived to attend the Presbyterian Youth Triennium at Purdue University with other youth from First Presbyterian (see related story, Page A7).
In all, 11 members of Ordonez’s family made the trip, the fifth overall for Ordonez. Other members of the family are back for a second time, with some visiting Ohio for the first time. Family members that made the trip this year include: his wife, Judith Ramos Aldana; daughter, Damaris Calan Ramos; son, Pepe Calan Ramos, and his wife, Norma Ruiz Can, and their children, Lisseth Calan Ruiz and Isaac Calan Ruiz; and daughter, Ruth Calan Ramos, her husband Miguel Noh Yah, and their children, Pamela Noh Calan and Isai Noh Calan.
“The most important thing about (coming back to Defiance) was to feel once again the warmth of being home,” said Pepe, through interpreter Rich Reid, a former Spanish teacher at Pettisville High School and a member of First Presbyterian. “This is something that we really look forward to and truly enjoy. We feel the perfect love of God when we’re here, and we love sharing it with the members of the church here and everyone we meet.”
Added Norma: “The way that we really teach each other about love, we feel the peace that is being sent to us, and we feel a love that is continuing. We feel this in our heart and we receive their love as well. Now, our children are also having the experiences that we grew up with. We are on our third generation in this relationship ... in this family. We give God the thanks for this love that joins us together.”
Said Damaris: “I’m so excited to come back and to taste the food here. It’s very delicious, and so very different than what we are accustomed to eating.”
This is the first trip to Ohio for both Miguel and Ruth, who had heard many stories about coming here, and couldn’t wait to make the trip.
“In 2016 (when members of the family from Mexico came to Defiance), we were invited to come for the first time, but because of problems getting visas from the U.S. Consulate, it wasn’t possible for us to come on the trip,” said Miguel. “We have known of the people here for a long time through photographs, we follow everyone on Facebook, and because of the family that did make the trip and the stories they brought home. We’ve had such a desire to come here.
“Now that we are here, we can try all of the things they have talked about and have seen through the photographs,” added Miguel.
Added Ruth: “You always have some type of an expectation of what something is going to be like if someone has told you about it. But everything we’ve done and everything we’ve seen has so exceeded our expectations. Like my husband (Miguel) said, I really feel at home here. Everyone we’ve met, not only the people from the church, but everyone has been so warm and open. We’ve gotten a smile everywhere we’ve gone.”
For Fausto, who got a call in 1995 from Reid asking to bring a contingent from First Presbyterian to Ticul to help with projects at his church, the relationship forged between the people of the two churches is a blessing he truly cherishes. He explained that the time is coming for the younger generations to keep the relationship moving forward into the future.
“We’ve been together 20-plus years, and it’s been an amazing evangelistic tool and work of missions,” began Fausto. “Our first meetings so long ago, it was working with the young people of the church in doing construction projects for these churches. As we’ve lived together and experienced this jointly, what I’ve seen is people working together and living life together. What a testimony to faith from both groups of people.
“We’re at a time now, where the young adults from both groups have to shoulder the responsibility and carry this work on,” continued Fausto. “We know the world is changing, but Romans 2:2 tells us that the world will be transformed by the changing of our minds so that we can determine what is the will of God. Now is the time for the young adults to live their faith and carry on the work of the elders.”
The family of 11 has been on the go since they first flew into Columbus and arrived for their stay in Defiance at the home of Rich and Pam Reid. Stops in Defiance have included Putt-Putt Fun Center, a historic walk, Camp Lakota, observing the Defiance High School Marching Band of Class and taking a tour of Defiance Middle/Senior High School. On Sunday, the family from Mexico will join with members of First Presbyterian at the church for worship at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.