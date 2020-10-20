NAPOLEON — Henry County’s first traffic roundabout opened near here Monday morning, marking another milestone for the ongoing Maumee River bridge project.
The roundabout opened on Ohio 110, just south of Napoleon and adjacent to the Campbell Soup Company. Traffic had been closed between the plant and County Road 12 since early September while the roundabout was being built.
With Monday’s opening, the roundabout is at least partially functional and will allow traffic traveling east and west on Ohio 110 to proceed uninterrupted. But its capabilities won’t be fully realized until the bridge is completed.
That’s because the roundabout will become, eventually, the southern connection point for the new bridge to Ohio 110. The bridge is expected to open next year.
In the meantime, the north part of the roundabout will be blocked off and function with temporary lighting until permanent lighting is installed this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Still, the roundabout’s completion marks another significant step for the new bridge, located north of the river at East Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive.
Last month, the project’s general contractor Vernon Nagel Inc., poured the concrete deck for the bridge’s north half after months of building piers within the river and completing the superstructure. Work is expected to continue on the $11 million project through the winter, according to ODOT.
At present, crews are working on the north end’s concrete wall and a water line, as well as the south abutment wall, ODOT indicated.
Thereafter, after the wall cures, they will begin building a stone causeway in the river to access the south side of the bridge. This will allow the same process as took place on the north half of the bridge, including pier, superstructure and deck construction over the coming months.
