first friday photo

Photo courtesy of Defiance Mayor Mike McCann

Bryan Keller, president and CEO of Keller Logistics Group in Defiance, was the guest speaker Friday at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday luncheon at the Defiance Moose Lodge on North Clinton Street. Keller spoke about his business, which is doing well. The First Friday luncheons are held by the chamber on the first Friday on each month at various locations throughout Defiance, and feature a speaker of community interest.

