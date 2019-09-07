Photo courtesy of Defiance Mayor Mike McCann
Bryan Keller, president and CEO of Keller Logistics Group in Defiance, was the guest speaker Friday at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday luncheon at the Defiance Moose Lodge on North Clinton Street. Keller spoke about his business, which is doing well. The First Friday luncheons are held by the chamber on the first Friday on each month at various locations throughout Defiance, and feature a speaker of community interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.