The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Steven Grube of Grube Inc., as the guest speaker.
Grube, a 1991 graduate of Ohio State University, started off in banking as an executive for 25 years before moving into franchising with Buffalo Wild Wings. Leaving his six-figure job at the bank Grube said he started out with one store and a partner in 2001.
By the time he was opening his fifth or sixth store, said Grube, there had been good partners and bad partners, and he found out one of his several franchise partners was embezzling from the company. This was what made him decide he was done with partners and he started franchising alone.
Now Grube owns 53 stores across six states, with around 30 of these stores being part of a large scale quantization push during the COVID-19 pandemic. While other businesses were shuttering due to the pandemic, including the locations owned by Grube, he said he went to a creditor and asked for financing to buy up other Buffalo Wild Wings locations.
According to Grube, the creditor said “it’s the worst credit request in the history of finance.” But since the pandemic restrictions have lifted the 30-some locations that were acquired during that time proved to be profitable, said Grube.
He stated that across the country his franchises — the third largest among Buffalo Wild Wings franchises nationwide and largest owned by a single person instead of an investment group — employs around 2,750.
“... We employ a lot of people,” said Grube, who said the average pay across the six states for his restaurant employees is around 15$.
Grube credits many avenues for his success, but setting goals is one he talked about at length. Five years ago, he explained, “... we had a goal we wanted to get to 100 million (dollars) in sales. We were doing $40 million at the time, seemed like a big stretch (this was before purchasing the additional 30 locations.) And we met our timeline. I think this year we’re doing $135 million in sales which we didn’t think we’d get to quite that quick. Next year I think we’re projected to do $170 million in sales.”
Additionally, Grube stated that he wants to reach $200 million in sales within 2-3 years, and $1 billion in sales by the next 15.
“Think bigger,” said Grube, stating that he sets himself “stretch goals” as he calls them that he might not be able to meet, but tries to anyway.
One big goal Grube shared that he set for himself was to become a millionaire twice over. He also credits having to have good leadership and accountability to make a company work, adding that he never accepts a loss with both being absolutely necessary.
Family was also a large focus of Grube’s talk, with him crediting his brother, Mark, and a number of other people he’s worked with for helping him run the large-scale operation of 53 locations.
When asked outside of monetary factors what was the most rewarding part of the job Grube said, “working with family.” Grube also credited his wife, Kelly, with helping push him to leave banking.
