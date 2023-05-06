The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Cory Jacobson and Jordan Hohman of Phoenix Theaters as the guest speakers.
Jacobson, the company owner, spoke briefly about his life-long experience in the theater business which he started by selling popcorn in 1978 as a teenager. He stated that his most important education was when he was in charge of renovating the Times Theater, one of his early theater experiences.
It was an old theater that needed an entire renovation and Jacobson said, after he was done, the theater went from loosing $50,000 a year to making $50,000 a year in profits.
The owner of seven theaters, Jacobson said the Northtowne Mall theater location is his first in Ohio. He credits the success of his theaters to being early adopters of new innovations, including being one of the first theaters to use digital tickets, heated and reclining seats, and installing high-end sound systems in his theaters.
“The level of comfort and personal space parted with the fully carpeted auditoriums captivated audiences and increased the frequency of movie-going by each guest. This has had the effect of more than doubling our previous levels of business, and revenues increased 260% in just five years,” said Jacobson.
The Northtowne Mall Phoenix Theaters boasts two Dolby Atmos sound systems which Hohman stated are the second most commonly recognized theater sound system behind IMAX and was picked by them because of its trusted brand recognition. Overall, Jacobson noted that his company spent $2.1 million in renovations and talked briefly about how Defiance is in the middle point between Fort Wayne and Toledo. He also noted that when the theater closed last year at Northtowne Mall those here wishing to go see a film had to travel quite a distance and to places that charged very high ticket prices.
Hohman noted that the Northtowne Mall location includes two Dolby Atmos theater whereas most competitors only offer one. And he also said that self-serve butter was so popular at the Defiance location that the rest of the Phoenix Theaters locations will also be outfitted with the same.
So far in just eight weeks of being open, Hohman said the equivalent of the entire population of Defiance has gone through the mall theaters two and a half times, with 41,378 tickets being sold.
“In the first eight weeks of operation we saw box office revenues increase 389% vs. 2022,” said Hohman.
Jacobson noted that one of the main thoughts they had when opening the theater was that prices need to be accessible so that people can visit the theater maybe a few times a month instead of a few times a year.
