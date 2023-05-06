First Friday speakers

Jordan Hohman (left) and Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theaters, spoke at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday luncheon Friday.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Cory Jacobson and Jordan Hohman of Phoenix Theaters as the guest speakers.


Tags

Load comments