The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce resumed its First Friday luncheons Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Mayor Mike McCann the guest speaker.
Filling in for Greg Cooper of Cooper Farms who had to cancel at the last minute, he spoke about economic development, giving examples why it’s so important.
First citing a conversation he had with Japanese businessman, he asked why his business had chosen to locate in a particular U.S. town. McCann said he had a simple answer — they liked the downtown.
This was the same reason McCann said his daughter gave for why she liked the city in which she lives. He said she noted the ability to walk to the store as a key feature making her city a desirable place to live.
Schools, parks, crime levels and good-looking downtowns are the main things companies look at before moving in, with quality-of-life being important to businesses, according to McCann.
The proposed Gateway Park project — just south of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee Rvier — was highlighted during McCann’s presentation. A map of what features might go into the park showed a sitting area, EV car charging stations, public bathrooms and plenty of greenspace.
An amphitheater is still under consideration along with a space for a farmers market and food trucks, and possible plans to add a clock tower next to Rivers Edge Bar & Grille to replace the nearby Diehl clock tower that was demolished some years back.
McCann moved onto other topics such as plans to move Kingsbury Park’s playground to a better location where it will flood less often, and adding mulch for a soft pad.
Too, he noted that the city is working on making parks more inclusive — as was done with the city’s splash pad in Bronson Park that was designed to be welcoming for children with developmental disorders.
McCann also touched on Randy Buchman — the recently passed city historian — and the desire to build a monument to the local Native American tribes that once lived here. Future plans are still under development with McCann noting that instead of statues that might be inaccurate, the plan is to include trees and nature while building a monument with information — some provided by QR codes — about what the monument is about.
McCann said they’ve have been working on improving the entry points into the city, including new signs and maintaining landscape, so those coming into town will have a positive first experience.
McCann also reported that since improvements were made — such as the traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues — homeowners have added new features to their homes such as windows and siding. In the coming years the city plans to put in sidewalks and new lighting on the eastside as well, he indicated.
The luncheon ended with McCann noting that the cities official birthday will be celebrated next year as the city was plotted in 1822, but not filed until 1823.
