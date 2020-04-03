First Federal Bank and Home Savings Banks of Defiance and Youngstown are making a $100,000 commitment from the charitable foundation to help local non-profit partners address the challenges faced from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The funds will support organizations which are focused on providing medical supplies, food and other critical health-related essentials to the elderly.
In addition, First Federal Bank has also donated 2,000 N95 masks to the Defiance County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The masks were from inventory that First Federal Bank had in storage locally in Defiance.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, reports around the world are showing that the elderly are especially vulnerable during this outbreak. This is true throughout our market areas as well,” stated Vince Liuzzi, EVP and chief banking officer, head of community banking for First Federal Bank. “As a community bank, our local leadership easily identified needs and quickly directed our support to vital community partners serving the elderly within the communities we call home.”
This support includes the following: Hebron Ministries in Defiance; Henry County Senior Center Inc. in Napoleon; Paulding County Senior Center Steering Committee Inc. in Paulding; Williams County Senior Center Support Fund Inc. in Bryan; as well as other agencies around Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
“We are working to do our part to help by mobilizing the resources of our foundation across all markets to support our customers, employees and communities in this time of crisis,” explained Don Hileman, CEO, First Federal Bank of the Midwest. “We are hopeful that these funds will help make an immediate and meaningful impact for those working to save lives, caring for the sick and vulnerable and working to bring an end to this serious challenge.”
“First Federal and Home Savings share a deep commitment to serving our clients and communities. As we continue to grow, so does the impact we have on our communities,” added Gary Small, president, Home Savings Bank. “Our commitment to providing excellence in service extends beyond banking. It includes giving back to the communities in which we live and work, striving to make a difference each and every day.”
