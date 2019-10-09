First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group are putting the power of philanthropy into the hands of their employees.
The bank and insurance agency announced they will invest $10,000 into non-profit organizations that their employees are most passionate about as part of their annual Pay it Forward celebration.
“Pay it Forward is one of the many ways we give our employees a voice in our charitable giving,” said Vince Liuzzi, president of First Federal Bank. “By keeping decisions that impact our community local, we are better able to understand and support the needs of our communities.”
Since 2014, First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group have celebrated an annual Pay it Forward Day. On this day, they provide each employee with $10 and the challenge to Pay it Forward in the community to spur a cycle of kindness.
As part of the celebrations, the bank and insurance agency donate $10,000 to crowd-sourced ideas.
“When we see the opportunity to brighten someone’s day, we take it,” said Nick Mehdikhan. “By empowering our employees to give back, we are able to build happier communities and fill our employees with positivity.”
Community members are asked to visit First Federal Bank’s website at http://first-fed.com/payitforward and vote daily from now until Nov. 6 for which employee candidate they would like to support. The four employees receiving the most votes will receive a $2,500 donation for their chosen charity.
The following employees will be featured in the campaign:
• Kim Carpenter (retail area sales manager, Fort Wayne) and Nick Mehdikhan (president & CAO, First Insurance Group) on behalf of BrightPoint
• Jennifer Farver (client service manager, Adrian, Mich.) on behalf of Hope Community Center
• Karla Ball (benefits account executive, First Insurance Group) on behalf of Black Swamp Arts Council
• Jennifer Scroggs (senior trust fiduciary officer, Sylvania) on behalf of Toledo GROWS
• Klint Manz (assistant controller, Operations Center) on behalf of Paulding County Fire Department
• Elizabeth “Beth” Waddell (financial sales manager, Findlay) on behalf of Cancer Patient Services
• Reginald Temple (director of community development, First Federal Bank) on behalf of Center of Hope Family Services
• Mary Alice Nagel (private banker, Defiance) on behalf of Zonta Club of Defiance
• Courtney Ruth (financial sales manager, Marion) on behalf of Marion Matters
On Nov. 13, First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group will announce the donation winners and fulfill their commitment to start the cycle of giving through nearly 700 random act of kindness.
All of the chosen recipients and ideas will be announced on First Federal Bank’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1stFederalBank/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.