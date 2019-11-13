First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group celebrated their annual Pay it Forward Day on Thursday by putting the power of giving into the hands of their employees and the community.
Nine employee-picked organizations had the opportunity to receive one of four $2,500 donations based on the number of votes they collected within five weeks. Employees involved with these organizations served as spokesmen to advocate for votes.
After receiving over 11,000 votes, HOPE Community Center (Adrian, Mich.), Paulding Fire Department, Zonta Club of Defiance and Cancer Patient Services (Findlay) were each voted to receive a $2,500 donation.
“There is nothing more special than empowering employees by giving them a voice and providing support for the organizations they passionately serve,” said Vince Liuzzi, executive vice president, bank president. “To see entire communities rally behind our employees and local organizations is truly powerful.”
Potential beneficiaries also spotlighted throughout the campaign were the Black Swamp Arts Council (Archbold), BrightPoint JAG (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Marion Matters (Marion), Center of Hope Family Services (Toledo) and ToledoGROWS (Toledo).
“Pay it Forward not only gives the opportunity for anyone to get involved with causes that they are passionate about, but it is an excellent way to encourage friends and co-workers to get involved too,” said Jennifer Farver, client service manager at First Federal Bank. Farver served as the spokesperson for HOPE Community Center and is a member of its board.
Since 2014, First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group have celebrated Pay it Forward Day annually. Through the program they have donated $50,000 to local organizations and have given their own employees more than $32,000 to perform random acts of kindness.
