Next month the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) will hold its annual meeting and showcase a new way to recognize local businesses.
The annual meeting is scheduled from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Family Christian Center, 1834 E. Second St., Defiance, with a breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. And while the CIC board — a public/private entity whose aim is to promote economic development and job creation in Defiance County — will get together as it has in years past, the “first ever” business awards are creating some anticipation and interest.
Approximately 200 nominations have been received by the CIC office located in the Defiance County office building on East Second Street with nominations still possible through Friday, according to CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
“Local business leaders are often the unsung hero in day-to-day operations of a company,” stated Willitzer. “It can be overwhelming and many times, their efforts go unnoticed. We hope these awards shine a bright spotlight on the many wonderful companies we have in Defiance County.
“Truly, we can’t exist as a whole without them,” she added. “So, if you know of a local company that pours their heart and soul into their mission and our community, please nominate them today.”
While opining that the effort is a “a fabulous way to recognize our business leaders,” Willitzer is quick to give credit for the program over to the CIC’s business development and operations manager, Paige Johnson. Hired in August with experience beforehand in the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Johnson indicated that the program is focused on smaller businesses, although there are opportunities for larger ones too.
“My role is really to help engage the community and the business community we have here, so I wanted to do something that we could use to give back to the small local businesses here,” she explained. “A lot of times we focus on the biggest industries, but I want to do something that focused on our smaller local businesses as well as a thank you.”
According to Johnson, officials will use certain criteria for the businesses in choosing the winners such as the reason for the nomination, contributions to their communities, community engagement, their marketing presence and (as a tiebreaker) the number of nominations received.
Eight awards will be presented:
• Defiance County Business of the Year
• Excellence in Innovation
• Best in the Industry
• Best New Business
• Best Place to Work
• Family-owned Business of the Year
• Veteran-ownedBusiness of the Year
• Downtown Business of the Year
Each of the recipients will receive a small artful statute with an image suggesting the struggle not only that business leaders may face, but also the idea of helping others at all times. The statute was acquired by Willitzer some time ago and had its own meaning for her.
“For me, it symbolizes, that true leadership is about continuing to strive after goals, to never give up, and most importantly, to never stop helping others, whether customers, team members and the community,” she stated.
Thus, Willitzer added, the theme for the Aug. 14 meeting is “relentless leadership.”
While copies of the statutes that will be presented were purchased online, Willitzer said they will be personalized by a local company.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, and can be made through the CIC’s website at https://www.defiancecountyed.com/annual-award-nomination.
Johnson said Friday morning the number of nominations so far “is really surprising. We weren’t sure how many we would get this year since it’s the first time we’ve done it, but we had huge outreach from the community in nominating businesses.”
