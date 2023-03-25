CIC awards

This photo shows the basic outline of the eight business awards that will be presented during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's annual meeting on April 14 at Family Christian Center in Defiance. Each award will be personalized by a local company.

 Photo courtesy of Erika Willitzer

Next month the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) will hold its annual meeting and showcase a new way to recognize local businesses.


