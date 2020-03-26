• Region
Bill assistance:
First Energy/Toledo Edison has released funding to assist with electric bill payment. No disconnect is required, but applicants must be within 200% of the federal poverty income guideline and a First Energy customer. This fuel fund is only available until funds are depleted. Contact Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s 24-hour hotline at 1-844-493-1193 to schedule an appointment.
