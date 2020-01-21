First Defiance Financial Corp. announced Monday that net income for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31 totaled $49.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share, compared to $46.2 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, First Defiance earned $12.5 million, or 63 cents per diluted common share, compared to $12.1 million, or 59 cents per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2018 results included an increase of $806,000 pre-tax ($636,000 after tax), or 3 cents per diluted share, from an immaterial accounting correction related to the company’s deferred compensation plan.
The year-over-year comparisons are impacted by merger-related costs in the current year’s results, which had an after-tax cost of $1.1 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the full year and $697,000, or 3 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter.
“With fourth-quarter earnings per share up 12% over last year, excluding merger costs, we are proud to announce record earnings performance for our seventh consecutive year,” said Donald Hileman, president and chief executive officer of First Defiance. “Our balance sheet and earnings growth, along with continued asset quality improvement, allowed us to finish the year strong. We are pleased with our position as we start 2020 and prepared to close our strategic merger with United Community Financial Corp.”
Total assets at year end were $3.47 billion compared to $3.18 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Net loans receivable (excluding loans held for sale) were $2.75 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, compared to $2.51 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Also, at Dec. 31, 2019, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $103.8 million compared to $103.0 million at Dec. 31, 2018.
Net interest income of $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 was up from $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth in earning assets offset partly by compression in the net interest margin versus the fourth quarter last year.
The net interest margin was 3.80% for the fourth quarter, down from 3.88% for the third quarter of 2019 and 4.02% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Yield on interest earning assets decreased by six basis points, to 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 4.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 20 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 1.15% from 0.95% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
“Our solid loan and core deposit growth helped generate an increase in net interest income despite margin compression,” Hileman said. “Annualized growth rates of 17% for loans and 16% for deposits in the fourth quarter provided the momentum we like to see as we begin a new year.”
First Defiance’s non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.8 million, compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a $324,000 increase in deferred compensation plan assets compared to a $690,000 decrease for the same period in 2018 due to stock market performance.
Mortgage banking income was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to higher volumes. Mortgage originations totaled $106.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $60.9 million in the same quarter last year. As a result of the higher volumes, gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $2.0 million from $758,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, service fees and other charges were $3.7 million, up from $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; and commissions from the sale of insurance products were $3.1 million, consistent with $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Trust income was $746,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $503,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 included gains of $13,000 from the sale of securities compared to gains of $97,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income for the year 2019 was $45 million, compared to $39.2 million in 2018.
Service fees and other charges were $14 million for 2019, up from $13.1 million in 2018. Mortgage banking income increased to $9.5 million for 2019 from $7.1 million in 2018. Gains on the sale of non-mortgage loans were $226,000 for 2019, compared to $317,000 in 2018. Insurance commissions were $14.1 million for 2019, consistent with $14.1 million in 2018. Non-interest income for 2019 included $24,000 of net securities gains compared to $173,000 of net securities gains for 2018.
Non-performing loans totaled $13.5 million last year, a decrease from $19.0 million at Dec. 31, 2018. In addition, real estate owned totaled $100,000 at Dec. 31, 2019, down from $1.2 million at Dec. 31, 2018.
The fourth quarter of 2019 results include net charge-offs of $91,000 and a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million compared with net recoveries of $220,000 and a provision of $472,000 for the same period in 2018. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.12% at Dec. 31, 2019, compared with 1.13% at Sept. 30, 2019, and 1.12% at Dec. 31, 2018.
“Our non-performing assets to total assets at year-end improved significantly from the prior year to 0.39%, and net recoveries were $7,000 in 2019,” Hileman said. “A heightened, strategic focus in asset quality played a significant role in this achievement. A continuation of these efforts in 2020 is anticipated to lead to additional reductions in our non-performing assets.”
Net income for the full year totaled $49.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted common share, compared to $46.2 million, or $2.26 per diluted common share for 2018.
Net interest income for 2019 totaled $115.6 million, compared with $108.3 million for 2018. Average interest-earning assets increased to $2.97 billion for 2019, compared to $2.74 billion in 2018.
Mortgage banking income increased to $9.5 million for 2019 from $7.1 million in 2018.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per common share payable Feb. 21 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 14.
