First Defiance Financial Corp., holding company of First Federal Bank of the Midwest and United Community Financial Corp., holding company of Home Savings Bank, jointly announced Monday that approval has been received from the Federal Reserve Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions for the merger of United Community with and into First Defiance, followed by the merger of Home Savings with and into First Federal Bank.
Immediately prior to the merger, First Defiance will convert from a Unitary Thrift Holding Company to a Bank Holding Company, and it has elected Financial Holding Company status, and First Federal Bank will convert from a Federal Savings Association to an Ohio-chartered commercial bank.
“We are pleased to have received all necessary shareholder approvals in mid-December and now to have received all required approvals from the Regulatory Authorities. We are progressing as planned, and we anticipate to close the transaction at the end of January,” said Donald Hileman, president and CEO of First Defiance. “We are excited to bring together two organizations as a premier community bank with enhanced products, services and technology, while honoring our commitment to superior customer service, personalized financial solutions and unwavering community support.”
First Defiance’s board of directors approved the selection of directors that will sit on the combined company’s board following the completion of the merger. The new board will consist of 13 members including John Bookmyer, current First Defiance chairman, serving as chairman of the board until succession of Donald Hileman to executive chairman when he relinquishes his CEO role. Bookmyer will serve on the board until he stands for re-election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. Richard Schiraldi, current United Community chairman, will serve as vice chairman of the board until he stands for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. In addition to Bookmyer and Schiraldi, there will be six directors from First Defiance and five directors from United Community.
Current directors from First Defiance that will serve on the board following the merger: Terri Bettinger, who will serve until she stands for re-election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders; Donald Hileman, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders; Jean Hubbard, who will serve until she stands for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders; Charles Niehaus, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders; Mark Robison, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders; and Samuel Strausbaugh, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.
Current directors from United Community that will serve on the board following the merger: Marty Adams, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders; Zahid Afzal, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders; Louis Altman, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders; Lee Burdman, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders; and Gary Small, who will serve until he stands for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.
The transaction was announced on Sept. 9, 2019, and is expected to close Jan. 31, pending the satisfaction of all closing considerations. Customer account conversion is planned for early third quarter 2020.
