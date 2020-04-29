First Defiance Financial Corp. announced this week a solid first quarter including the completion of its strategic merger with UCFC, solid core profitability and a 15.8% increase in its year-over-year dividend. On a GAAP basis, net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were a loss of $22.5 million, or 71 cents per diluted common share, compared to income of $11.5 million, or 57 cents per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.
The year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the current year’s loan loss provision expense of $43.8 million, which included an expected $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or 65 cents per diluted common share. The first quarter of 2019 included a provision for loan losses expense of $212,000, which had an after-tax cost of $168,000, or 1 cent per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the current year’s results include the impact of $11.5 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $9.5 million, or 30 cents per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were $7.5 million, or 24 cents per diluted common share.
“The great momentum we had through most of the first quarter started to slow with the effects of COVID-19,” said Donald Hileman, chief executive officer of First Defiance. “The pandemic has caused a severe disruption on the global and regional economic outlooks as well as the markets in which we operate. We have shifted focus to servicing the immediate needs of our clients and the health and well-being of our employees while supporting the communities we serve. We have been working extremely hard to assist clients by executing the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program enacted as part of the CARES Act stimulus plan, and by helping them navigate additional relief programs.”
On Jan. 31, First Defiance and United Community Financial Corp. completed the previously announced merger under which UCFC merged into First Defiance in a stock-for-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of UCFC received 0.3715 First Defiance common shares for each UCFC common share. The merger combined two complementary banking companies, and First Defiance and UCFC consider this partnership an ideal strategic, financial and operational fit, particularly given their individual strong and consistent performance over time.
At the closing of the merger, First Defiance issued 17.9 million common shares, which represented a transaction value of approximately $527 million based on its closing stock price of $29.39 on Jan. 31. The transaction value has been preliminarily allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed including $2.3 billion in net loans, $459 million in other tangible assets, $2.1 billion in deposits, $441 million in other liabilities, and $250 million in goodwill and other intangible assets. Prior to closing, UCFC incurred $13.9 million of merger-related costs. The year-over-year comparison of First Defiance results is impacted by the UCFC merger, with 2020 including two months of operations from UCFC compared to none in the prior year.
Coinciding with the upcoming integration of the First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank systems scheduled for July, the combined 77 branches will be brought together under the new name and brand of Premier Bank. The Premier Bank name represents and honors the commitment both banks have made to our customers and communities by providing the best in financial partnerships for over a decade. This name change will bring additional consistency throughout our footprint and an elevated promise to deliver a community banking experience that sets us apart.
“We are very pleased to have completed the merger of our two companies in the quarter and to have recently announced the new name Premier Bank for our banking franchise,” said Gary Small, president of First Defiance. “The Premier Bank name and brand are reflections of our commitment to helping customers, employees and our communities achieve their best.”
Net interest income of $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 was up from $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the prior year’s first quarter was attributable to organic growth and two months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019. Net interest margin was 3.78% for the first quarter of 2020, down from 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and down from 4.03% in the first quarter of 2019. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.54% in the first quarter of 2020, down 13 basis points from 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.01% from 1.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The first quarter 2020 results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion. Interest income includes $312,000 of accretion and interest expense includes $1,025,000 of accretion, which combined added 10 basis points of net interest margin. Excluding these amounts, net interest margin would be 3.68% for first quarter of 2020.
“We are satisfied with our net interest margin, which contracted less than expected quarter over quarter,” said Hileman. “We are proud of the efforts of our teams that were able to generate organic growth of over 5% annualized for both loans and deposits in the first quarter despite the economic headwinds.”
First Defiance’s non-interest income in the first quarter of 2020 was $14 million compared with $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Results for the first quarter 2020 included two months of income from UCFC compared to none in 2019.
