The Maumee Valley Car Club of Defiance held its first cruise-in Friday in downtown Defiance. Some 80 vehicles participated in the event, held in conjunction with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s Alive After Five event to promote business after regular working hours. Food trucks and regular farmers market hours downtown were also available. Another cruise-in and “Alive After Five” event is planned on Aug. 7 before the club’s annual car show is held in downtown Defiance from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 22.
