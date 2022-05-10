Two beams for Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge project await placement on the structure in this photo taken Monday afternoon on Auglaize Street. The bridge closed last month and figures to reopen in mid-August after its superstructure and deck is replaced.
The first set of beams for the Hopkins Street bridge replacement project in Defiance have arrived.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter updated county commissioners on the work during their meeting Monday.
The bridge closed on April 18 for replacement of its superstructure and deck. The first group of concrete-encased beams recently were removed, and the new ones arrived in town Monday morning for setting, according to Schlatter.
The beams were positioned on trailers staged along Auglaize Street while a large crane on the east end of the bridge was in place to move the old ones and install the new.
He explained that the bridge’s five spans will be replaced on a weekly basis for the next five weeks. After one section is removed, new beams will be brought in to replace them.
This may make the project less noticeable for observers, for example, motorists driving over the East Second Street bridge, Schlatter indicated.
The bridge’s piers in the Auglaize River will not be replaced.
Schlatter also reported that Gerken Paving, Napoleon, is continuing with pavement patching work, having completed some roads in Highland and Richland Township.
He reported that county highway crews were replacing culverts on Mekus Road in anticipation of paving there while the Hicksville-Edgerton Road widening project, north of Hicksville, is expected to begin this week.
Moving to the county landfill, which Schlatter manages, he reported that sales totaled $492,947 compared to $472,570 in April 2021.
Some 59,149 cubic yards of waste were taken in by the landfill in April, which was a little less than the month’s record (60,413 tons in April 2020).
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a monthly recap from Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse.
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly update.
