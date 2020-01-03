First baby of 2020

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2020 at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 2. Little Lucille is the daughter of Gage Hale and Jessie Webster, Archbold. Lucille weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. The hospital provided numerous gifts for the first baby of the year.

 Photo courtesy of ProMedica

