Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, reported the first baby of the year in Hicksville and the first baby in Defiance County in 2022. Walter David Schooley, pictured here with his parents, Mari Miyamoto-Kelton and Wesley Schooley, was born on Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:51 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.