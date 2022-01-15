Hicksville hospital baby

Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, reported the first baby of the year in Hicksville and the first baby in Defiance County in 2022. Walter David Schooley, pictured here with his parents, Mari Miyamoto-Kelton and Wesley Schooley, was born on Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:51 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Heather Smith, RN

