 Photo courtesy of Fulton County Health Center

The Fulton County Health Center has reported that Kristen and Todd Smith, Napoleon, had the first baby of the new year born in Fulton County on Jan. 3, 2022. Tanner Ray Smith, and at birth was 7 lbs. 4 oz., 19 1/2” long. The couple are pictured here with their newborn.

