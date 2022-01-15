first baby

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital has reported that Angela Spencer and Anthony Daigle, both of Defiance, have had the first baby of the new year born in Defiance City. Baby girl, Xenia Viviana Daigle weighed in at 6 lbs. and was 18.5”. She was born on Jan. 7.

 Photo courtesy of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital

