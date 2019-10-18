Firefighters visit

Firefighters from the Defiance Fire Department were at Defiance Elementary School on Wednesday morning to share information about their jobs and their vehicles with the students. Talking with the students were Capt. Kenton McQuillin (left) and firefighter Bob Flory.
