Defiance firefighters and at least two local other departments responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on Woodhurst Drive that caused significant damage, but the home was saved.
Firefighters from Highland and Noble townships were called around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday to assist their Defiance colleagues at 1646 Woodhurst Drive on the city's southside.
The fire was brought under control within a short time, according to city firefighters, although the kitchen of the one-story ranch home was heavily damaged, and flames got into the attic and roof.
"The first units reported fire and smoke showing from the roof and attic area," explained Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. "They had a good knock-down on it right away and got it under control. Obviously, you always have smoke throughout the house. Most of the fire was contained to the kitchen."
He declined to comment Tuesday night on the cause of the fire, pending contact with the Division of State Fire Marshal near Columbus.
Assistant Chief Tim Bowling said four residents, including two children, were displaced from the home due to the damage. Electricity and gas also were shut off to the home following the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted Tuesday evening to assist the family.
The homeowners called 911 after their initial attempts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful. Bowling said two extinguishers were employed in that effort, but neither worked properly.
The home is owned by Ricardo and Tracy Barajas, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website.
South Richland Fire Department was placed on standby to help city firefighters during the incident and handled one rescue run, according to Wilkins. Delaware Township Fire Department had been placed on standby as well, but was not needed.
Defiance police closed Woodhurst Drive near the scene as firefighters deployed equipment and personnel while battling the fire.
