ARTHUR — Firefighters responded to a grass fire near here on Monday evening that had spread to a wooded area, threatening further damage.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters from Defiance and Ayersville fire departments were called to a fire at Defiance-Paulding County Line Road and Ohio 66 South near Arthur. Upon arrival, the first truck assessed that the blaze was approaching a nearby wooded area and acting quickly, they aimed for the head of the fire and began extinguishing the flames. When a second truck arrived, they requested an engine from Defiance and a tanker from Ayersville. While they waited for backup to arrive, the major points of focus remained the wooded area and the head of the fire.
The engine from Defiance arrived and quickly began focus on the hot spots of the wooded area. Once the Ayersville tanker arrived they supplied more water to the engine.
When firefighters finally got the blaze under control, crews began to extinguish the remaining hot spots.
The owner of the property, Michael Hauter, 60, Oakwood, had been burning leaves in a ditch when the fire got out of control and began to threaten the wooded area. Total area burned, according to the Defiance Fire Department, was roughly one acre, and about 2,500 gallons of water were used.
