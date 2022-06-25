Several area departments were called to a fire at Defiance’s electricity peaking plant early Friday evening.

Defiance firefighters were summoned by the Defiance County 911 Center at 6:31 p.m. Friday for what was described as a “structure fire” at the Richland-Stryker Generation plant at 801 Carpenter Road.

Also called to the scene were units from Highland Township, Noble Township and South Richland.

The call was caused by a fire in a generator, according to radio scanner traffic monitored Friday evening.

The situation was reported as “contained” at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

The plant near Defiance’s northside Johns Manville factory generates additional electricity as needed during peak usage times.

Tags

Load comments