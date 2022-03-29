CLOVERDALE — A fire on a county road just southwest of here commanded the attention of several local fire departments.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was heard on scanner radio traffic dispatching Putnam County units at 6:35 p.m. Monday at 24814 County Road L.

At least the Ottoville, Kalida and Continental fire departments were called to the scene.

According to radio scanner traffic, firefighting units were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m.Monday.

Tags

Load comments