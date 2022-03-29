CLOVERDALE — A fire on a county road just southwest of here commanded the attention of several local fire departments.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was heard on scanner radio traffic dispatching Putnam County units at 6:35 p.m. Monday at 24814 County Road L.
At least the Ottoville, Kalida and Continental fire departments were called to the scene.
According to radio scanner traffic, firefighting units were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m.Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.